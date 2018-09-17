PM Khan to visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

The Prime Minister will call on His Majesty King Salman and hold a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will undertake a two-day state visit to Saudi Arabia on a one-day official visit on Tuesday on the invitation of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince His Royal Highness Mohammad Bin Salman, said a statement released by Foreign Office.



The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister, Minister for Finance and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce.

The Prime Minister will call on His Majesty King Salman and hold a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince.

The King will also host a state banquet for the Prime Minister at the Royal Court. Accompanying Ministers will also meet their counterparts to discuss bilateral cooperation.

During the visit, the Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen will call on the Prime Minister, in the presence of the Foreign Minister.

The Prime Minister will also do ziarat at Madinah and perform Umra.

The premier along with his delegation will arrive in Abu Dhabi in the evening of 19 September, he will be received by His Royal Highness Mohammaed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of UAE.

He will be visiting the UAE on the invitation of the Crown Prince. The two leaders will discuss issues of bilateral interest.