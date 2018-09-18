Govt decides to form parliamentary commission to probe rigging allegations

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to form a parliamentary commission to probe allegations of rigging in the July 25 polls.



Sources privy to the development said Prime Minister Imran Khan will make an announcement in this regard during the National Assembly session today (Tuesday).

The development comes after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif met at a dinner hosted for the British high commissioner.

Shehbaz while meeting Chaudhry said that the government has still not formed a commission to probe allegations and the opposition will strongly protest against it, sources added.

To this, Chaudhry responded that a commission has not been formed as yet owing to opposition.

“He then assured Shehbaz that an announcement regarding a parliamentary commission will be made today,” sources further said.

On Monday, PML-N had reiterated the demand of forming a parliamentary commission to probe rigging allegations in the General Election 2018.

The PML-N leaders held a press conference after President Arif Alvi’s first address to the Parliament and said that the opposition leaders were not allowed to talk.



“Before the president’s speech, we had to remind the government about the promise of forming a parliamentary commission,” he said.

Asif said that the party leaders will again raise the issue of a parliamentary commission in the House on Tuesday.