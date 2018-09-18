Govt should take back gas price hike: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday demanded the government to take back an increase in gas prices.



In a statement, Shehbaz said, "The government which took votes in the name of relief has taken back relief from the public."

On Monday, gas prices in the country were increased by up to 143 per cent, with the majority of the majority of gas consumers being subjected to a maximum 20 per cent increase.

The PML-N president while criticising the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) said, “PML-N rejects the 10 per cent to 143 percent increase in prices.”

“The increase in prices will burden the public and lead to an increase of prices of other items,” he added.

Further, Shehbaz said, “For 60 per cent of the households, the 15 percent to 30 per cent increase in gas prices is the highest increase in the history of Pakistan.”

“Those belonging to lower income households will suffer the most due to the price hike,” he asserted.

Speaking about the previous government, the leader of opposition in National Assembly said, "PML-N’s government had kept the expenses under control, however, the federal government’s recent steps have put consumers into trouble."

“During our tenure, not once were the gas prices increased,” Shehbaz said.

“The incumbent government is conducting experiments on the public and we demand they take back the increase in prices,” he maintained.

Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar on Monday said, "We have only approved an increase of Rs23 in the total gas bill for the common man."

"Both Sui Southern Gas Company and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited were in profit before the PML-N government came to power in 2013. Now, they have left with both companies operating with a deficit of Rs152 billion rupees," the petroleum minister said.

