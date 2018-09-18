Some signs of negotiated end to Afghan war visible: Dr Lodhi

NEW YORK: Pakistan's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi said there are some signs that a negotiated end to Afghanistan’s protracted war may be possible.



Speaking on the Afghan issue at the UN Security Council, Dr Lodhi said Prime Minister Imran Khan has long advocated a political settlement to bring the war to a negotiated end.

Dr Lodhi further said the principal responsibility for seizing the moment rests on parties directly involved in the Afghan conflict.

Calling for a serious peace process in Afghanistan, Pakistan has reiterated to actively encourage, support, and facilitate all efforts to launch a credible peace process at the United Nations.

Pakistan's ambassador further said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited Afghanistan on his first foreign tour — a clear signal of the importance that the new government attaches to its relations with Afghanistan and its commitment to promote peace and stability in its neighbouring country.

She further stressed that all sides should agree on a de-escalation in order to create an environment for peace talks.