Asia Cup: Former cricketers weigh in before Pakistan-India clash

With the highly anticipated Asia Cup clash between Pakistan and India just a day away, former Pakistan cricketers have weighed in with their expectations.

Former captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said, “A clash between India and Pakistan is always a treat to watch."

The match between the sub-continent rivals will be the first since Pakistan thumped India by 180 runs in the final of the Champions Trophy at The Oval in June last year.

Inzamam added, “The absence of Virat Kohli is not going to make a big difference for Pakistan, but it will for India.”

On the other hand, former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said, “Pakistan has an advantage due to the conditions. UAE has become a second home for Pakistan.”

Speaking about Indian team, the fast bowler added, “The Indian batting line up is good and we will get to see an exciting match between the two sides.”

However, the Rawalpindi express added, “The absence of Kohli from the Indian side is beyond understanding.”

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Indian captain Rohit Sharma played down the hype surrounding the much-awaited clash, insisting that the Asia Cup is much more than a contest between the arch-rivals.

"We will not take that Champions Trophy win in our minds," said Sarfraz.

"That was a different atmosphere (in London) and conditions. It was a year ago so that's history so we will enter the ground with a new strategy and passion," he added.

Indian skipper Sharma said his team will be looking beyond Pakistan.

"It's always exciting to play Pakistan, but it's not about one team as well. There are other teams also eyeing the title," Sharma added.

Pakistan and India will clash in Dubai on September 19 (Wednesday).