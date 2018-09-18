PM Imran thanks Karachi citizens for generous contribution to dam fund

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, to thank citizens of Karachi for generously contributing to the dam fund. Photo: File

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank citizens of Karachi for generously contributing to the dam fund.

During his one-day visit to the metropolis on September 16, the premier had attended a fundraiser for the Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam fund at the Sindh Governor House.

"I want to thank the people of Karachi for their generosity in supporting the Dam Fund. Rs 76 crores were raised at this Dam fundraiser," PM Imran posted on Twitter.

Last week, President Dr Arif Alvi had appealed to the nation, particularly overseas Pakistanis, to donate to the dams fund.



In a video message, President Alvi said that Pakistan was facing an acute shortage of water, and the condition was expected to become much worse by the year 2025.

The president pointed out that water scarcity is directly linked to global warming and that Pakistan's water is being wasted due to its inappropriate usage.

Dam fund

In July, the Supreme Court had issued directives that the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams should start immediately, and appealed to the general public, including Pakistanis residing abroad, to donate for the cause.

The apex court formed a committee under the chairmanship of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) chief to monitor the progress of construction. An account was later opened with the SC's registrar in which all donations are being collected.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had initiated the donation process by announcing Rs1 million donation for the cause during the hearing of the case pertaining to the construction of Kalabagh dam.