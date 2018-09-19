Imam back to the pavilion as India strike in opening overs

Pakistan are batting first in the match against India - Photo: ICC

DUBAI: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the highly anticipated Asia Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.



“We want to score over 280 in the match,” Sarfraz said after winning the toss.

Geo News Live Stream

The game is the first between the sub-continent rivals since Pakistan thumped India by 180 runs in the final of the Champions Trophy at The Oval in June last year.



The two teams are facing each other for the first time in the United Arab Emirates since 2006, the last of their regular matches which were also held in Sharjah between 1984-2000.

Both teams have faced each other 12 times in the Asia Cup.

India have won six games while Pakistan came out as winners in five matches. One match between India and Pakistan was abandoned.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Indian captain Rohit Sharma played down the hype surrounding the much-awaited clash, insisting that the Asia Cup is much more than a contest between the arch-rivals.

"We will not take that Champions Trophy win in our minds," said Sarfraz.

"That was a different atmosphere (in London) and conditions. It was a year ago so that's history so we will enter the ground with a new strategy and passion," he added.

Indian skipper Sharma said his team will be looking beyond Pakistan.

"It's always exciting to play Pakistan, but it's not about one team as well. There are other teams also eyeing the title," Sharma added.

The match will begin at 4:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.

India playing XI

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Diniesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwa Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan playing XI

Sarfraz Ahmed (captain/wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shahdab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan