We await formal response from India, says FO on PM Imran's letter to Modi

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday said Pakistan awaits a formal response from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a letter written to him by Pakistani premier Imran Khan.



PM Imran has written a letter to his Indian counterpart and sought a resumption of dialogue between the two countries. The letter is believed to have been written in response to the Indian premier’s letter congratulating him for assuming office.

According to the Times of India, Modi in his letter written on August 20 had called for a “meaningful and constructive” engagement between the two countries.



Earlier today, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal confirmed that the Pakistani premier responded to Modi in a positive spirit and reciprocated the latter's sentiments,



"PM has responded to PM Modi, in a positive spirit, reciprocating his sentiments. Let’s talk and resolve all issues. We await [a] formal response from India," Dr Faisal wrote on Twitter.

According to diplomatic sources, PM Imran in his letter called for a meeting between Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York scheduled later this month.

The premier stressed that the two foreign ministers should initiate the resumption of dialogue and meet on the sidelines of UNGA, diplomatic sources added.

Earlier in July, Modi had also telephoned PM Imran and congratulated him over his victory in the polls. During the telephonic conversation, Modi expressed hope that democracy will take deeper roots in Pakistan and reiterated his vision of peace and development in the region.

