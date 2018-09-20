Can't connect right now! retry
GEO NEWS

SC fixes hearing of Naqeebullah murder case for September 27

GEO NEWS

Thursday Sep 20, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday fixed the hearing of a case pertaining to the extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar will hear the case on September 27. 

Will hold important news conference soon: Rao Anwar

Even five top officials could not probe Naqeebullah murder case properly, the former SSP said

Notices in this regard were issued to the attorney general, Advocate General Sindh Advocate Salman Talibuddin, and Sindh Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam. 

Earlier this year, shopkeeper and aspiring model Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others were shot dead in a police encounter.

The police officer and his team were put behind bars when the deceased’s family protested against the extrajudicial killing. 

However, later, an anti-terrorism court of Karachi granted bail to the prime accused, former SSP Rao Anwar, after charges against him were not proved.  

