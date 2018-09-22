Ban on pillion riding lifted in Karachi

The Sindh government on Friday lifted the ban imposed on pillion riding in the city from 8th to 10th Muharram-ul-Haram. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday lifted the ban imposed on pillion riding in the city from 8th to 10th Muharram-ul-Haram.

The ban was imposed in some parts of the province on account of Youm-e-Ashura.

Roads were also re-opened and containers removed from routes that led to processions.

Further, mobile phone services have also been restored across the country, including Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar, after they were partially suspended from 7am till midnight, along the routes of the Ashura processions.

Strict security measures were taken for the processions, with contingents of police and paramilitary forces deployed along the routes of processions across the country.