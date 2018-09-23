Wasim Akram all praise for Malik, calls him ‘real match winner’

KARACHI: Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram called senior batsman Shoaib Malik ‘a real match winner for Pakistan’ on his recent spectacular performance against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup match against Afghanistan.



“Its an indicator of a great batsman that on crease his facial expressions don’t reveal his plan,” the legendary fast bowler said in Geo News’ show Taakra.

Akram praised Afghan team for their performance but added that the team made blatant fumbles due to its lack of exposure to the international cricket. He predicted that in the coming years the Afghan team will become a strong cricketing side.

The former left-arm batsman said that Babar Azam should look into the game of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma to see how he tries to take the game till the end.

Akram said that though Sarfaraz has not given a remarkable performance in his last two games, criticism on him is too early. He added that Pakistan should forget about its previous game before playing its match against India.

“Pakistan has to make a fresh start,” he said. “We should try to play all the fifty overs.”

The former bowling sensation said that Shaheen Shah Afridi played well against Afghanistan and he should be chosen over Aamir for tomorrow’s game.