Shehzad Roy enjoys a game of chess with Malala, calls her a ‘quick learner’

Singer and social activist Shehzad Roy pictured while playing chess with Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai. Photo: Shehzad Roy Twitter

Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai was recently spotted playing a game of chess with singer and social activist Shehzad Roy.

Roy was quick to praise his new 'student'. The singer took to Twitter to praise Malala's learning skills. "Here I am trying to teach Malala how to play chess. Must say that she is a quick learner," Roy wrote.

In his tweet, the popular singer also stressed on the need of expanding school curriculums to include extra-curricular activities like chess: “Chess is a mind sport and it should be a part of our school curriculum.”



The young Pakistani education activist has also stressed the importance of collective responsibility to promote education of young girls on different forums across the globe.

Earlier this year, a school built with Malala's Nobel Prize money became operative in her home district of Shangla in Swat region.