Only retired cricketers allowed to play in Afghan Premier League: PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided that only retired cricketers can participate in the upcoming season of the Afghanistan Premier League (APL).

According to sources, the PCB has informed in-action players with its decision, which allows only retired players to play in the APL whereas players currently playing domestic or international cricket will not be provided with a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Shahid Afridi is the only player who will be participating in this year’s APL after the decision by the cricketing board, sources added.



The decision means Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal and Iftikhar Ahmed will not be allowed be able to play.

The APL will start from October 5 till October 21.