pakistan
Monday Sep 24 2018
Four minors of a Shikarpur family electrocted, burnt by high-tension wires

Monday Sep 24, 2018

Power transmission towers are seen on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/Files
 

SHIKARPUR: Four children were brought to a local hospital Sunday night for burn injuries after high-tension wires fell on them here in Dawan Shah Muhalla, authorities said.

Geo.tv/via Geo News/Screenshot
The minors, who belong to the same family, were hit by the wires that fell from above their home. They were subsequently moved to the Civil Hospital in critical condition.

The wounded children's family and their neighbours staged a protest against the incident and chanted against Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO).

Sunday's incident becomes the fourth case of electrocution recorded over the past 45 days.

Another boy electrocuted by high-tension wire in Karachi

11-year-old boy loses both arms after getting electrocuted, in the second such case reported within span of a week

On August 31, eleven-year-old Haris of Karachi's Surjani Town slipped and fell from the second floor of a madrassa. According to reports, he had tried to lessen the impact of his fall by holding on to a low-hanging high tension wire, which electrocuted him.

Both of his arms were badly burnt and, consequently, had to be amputated.

A day prior to that, eight-year-old Umer of Karachi’s Ahsanabad area was electrocuted when a loose wire fell on him as he played in the street on the third day of Eid-ul-Azha.

Three students, teacher electrocuted to death during school assembly in Mansehra

According to police, the accident occurred when an iron pipe tangled with electrical wires

Umer, who was rushed to Civil Hospital in a critical condition, also had to have both of his arms amputated.

On September 18, three students and a teacher were electrocuted to death when an iron pipe tangled with electricity wires during the morning assembly at a school in Mansehra.

The accident had occurred during a flag-hoisting ceremony at the school. The deceased were identified as Noman, Bilal, and Asif of fourth, fifth, and eighth grade, respectively.

