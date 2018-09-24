FixIt workers booked for attempting to hinder President Alvi's motorcade

A case was registered against workers of the FixIt campaign on Sunday, September 24, 2018 for attempting to lift roadblocks placed for the president's convoy and instigating other citizens to do so. Photo: File

KARACHI: A case was registered against workers of the FixIt campaign on Sunday for attempting to lift roadblocks placed for the president's convoy and instigating other citizens to do so.

The First Investigation Report (FIR) further said that the FixIt workers had tried to "intervene" in the operation of the state.

According to the police, on September 16, citizens wearing shirts inscribed with 'FixIt' suddenly appeared near the Nursery Bus Stop on Shahrah-e-Faisal road. The individuals then tried to release traffic that was stopped by the police.

On Sunday, another case was registered against an unnamed person for obstructing the president's security protocol on Shahrah-e-Faisal on Saturday night.

However, President Arif Alvi had said registering a first information report (FIR) against the person protesting the VIP protocol was ridiculous.

President Alvi took to Twitter and posted, “FIR against the person protesting against security is ridiculous. When people are inconvenienced they do react.”