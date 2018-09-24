LHC summons Nawaz on October 8 in high treason case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned Nawaz Sharif on October 8 in a high treason case against the deposed prime minister, Geo News reported on Monday.



A three-member full bench, headed by Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi, was hearing the treason petition against former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Nawaz, and journalist Cyril Almeida.



Abbasi was present in court for the hearing while Nawaz and Almedia were absent.



Defence counsel Advocate Naseer Bhutta apprised the court that Nawaz was unable to appear before it as people were frequently visiting him to condole the passing of his wife Begum Kulsoom. He further requested the court to fix the hearing for a date after his wife's chaliswan (forty days of mourning).



Accepting to the postponement request, Justice Naqvi fixed the hearing for October 8. He ordered Nawaz to appear before the court in person at the next hearing and issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Almeida.

The case



The petition, lodged by Advocate Azhar Siddiqui, alleges that Abbasi shared crucial details of the National Security Council (NSC) meeting with Nawaz following his statements on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

By leaking details of the NSC Abbasi committed high treason, the petition says.

The petitioner had argued that Nawaz's controversial interview to a newspaper had dented the country’s image and sovereignty. He further alleged that Abbasi supported Nawaz in the matter.

The petitioner further prayed upon the court to order a treason trial against the three respondents.

In July, the Lahore High Court had decided to adjourn the hearing till after the general elections.