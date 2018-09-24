SC approves govt's request to change name of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand fund

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday accepted the government's request to change the name of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund to 'PMCJ' (prime minister chief justice).



During the hearing of a case pertaining to construction of the Nai Gaj Dam, the apex court's bench also discussed the plea to change the name of the Diamer Bhasha Mohmand fund's name.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken permission from him to change the fund's name, however it was necessary to take permission from the bench as well.

"I told him [Imran] that it is more important that money is contributed to the fund. The matter is not linked to an individual," he said.

The four-member bench of the Supreme Court then approved the government's request to change the name of the fund to PMCJ.