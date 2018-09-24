Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Sep 24 2018
By
Web Desk

Pakistan lacking confidence: Mickey Arthur

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 24, 2018

Pakistan cricket coach Mickey Arthur - File: photo 

DUBAI: Pakistan lost by nine wickets to India in their Super Four match on Sunday with Coach Mickey Arthur stating that the team is suffering from a confidence crisis.

“They are suffering a bit of a confidence crisis at the moment. There is a little bit of a fear of failure in the dressing room. There is a bit of a reality check of where we are as a cricket team,” Arthur told reporters.

Arthur said it was disappointing that the team could not capitalize on chances presented during the match against India. “When you let these guys get in on a wicket like this, they dominate you. We need to get into their middle order as quickly as we can because that is when we can inflict the most damage and assert pressure like they did to us.”

The coach said Pakistan had to be realistic and realize that they were beaten by a really good Indian team. “In terms of worst performance, I guess nine wickets it has got to be up there. But we are on a journey and we will just get better and stronger from this.”

Arthur stressed that India had some good players and if they were given an inch they would make the Pakistani team pay. 

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM