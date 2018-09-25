Will not accept a world where decisions are made in rooms we cant enter: Malala

The noble laureate is attending the United Nations Youth2030 conference being held at the New York. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai tweeted on Tuesday that the youth will not accept a world where decisions of their future are made in rooms in which they cannot enter.

The noble laureate is attending the United Nations Youth2030 conference being held at the New York.

Yousufzai congratulated the young leaders participating in the conference.

In October 2012, Yousafzai — then 15 years old — was shot in the head at point-blank range by Taliban gunmen as she was returning from her school in Swat valley.

She suffered bullet injuries and was admitted to the military hospital Peshawar but was later flown to London for further treatment.

The shooting drew widespread international condemnation.

She has become an internationally recognised symbol of resistance to the Taliban's efforts of denying women education and other rights.

In 2014, Yousafzai became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 in recognition of her efforts for children's rights.