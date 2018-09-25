I love India, give my regards to friend Modi: Trump tells Swaraj

File photo of Indian PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP

Donald Trump and Indian External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj exchanged pleasantries during an event on counter-narcotics hosted by the US president at the United Nations on Monday.

As Trump left the podium at the conclusion of the event, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley introduced Swaraj to the US president, according to Indian media reports.

The reports said that when Swaraj told Trump that she has brought greetings from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US president responded, “I love India, give my regards to my friend PM Modi.”

Swaraj attended the Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem chaired by Trump as the high-level week of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly began in New York.

Some 129 countries at the United Nations signed on to a US-drafted pledge to fight the global drug problem on Monday that Trump warned presented a public health and national security threat.