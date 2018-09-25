Bride-to-be ‘goes missing’ from outside salon in Karachi

KARACHI: A woman mysteriously went missing from outside a beauty salon in the city, where she had gone to get ready for one of her pre-wedding functions.



According to the woman’s parents, their daughter Hira* was to get married on September 30 and had gone to the salon with her sister for an event. They alleged that Hira’s former fiancé kidnapped her from outside the salon.

On the other hand, police were reluctant to file a case of abduction, claiming that Hira went with her former fiancé, Ahmed*, on own will. The officials added that the man and woman were in contact before the latter went missing.

Nevertheless, police said they have spoken to the people running the salon and would find the missing woman soon.

*Names changed to protect identities