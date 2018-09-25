Was almost cast in 'Game of Thrones': Sunny Leone

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone. Photo: File

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has revealed that she was almost cast in HBO fantasy TV series Game of Thrones.



During an interview, Leone without delving into any details about the role said she was approached for Game of Thrones, however, it turned out to be fake.

“I got this message one day. This guy’s like, ‘I know it’s really last minute, but we want to cast you for a role in Game Of Thrones’ and I was like Oh my God! No Way!” she said.

“And then they sent the IMDB link to see who it was and then... It was fake!” Leone added.

The Canadian-born Indian-American actor is set for the second season of her web show, Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

Leone recently also became the latest Bollywood celebrity to be immortalised in wax at Delhi’s Madame Tussauds museum.