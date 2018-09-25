Accountability dept prepares report on corrupt, 'politically backed' Sindh officers

The intelligence unit of an accountability department has prepared a report on corrupt and politically-backed officers in the Sindh government, Geo News reported on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. Photo: Geo News file 1

KARACHI: The intelligence unit of an accountability department has prepared a report on corrupt and politically-backed officers in the Sindh government, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, the intelligence unit compiled the report over a period of one year with assistance from multiple departments including the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The unit also collected details of officers who have been appointed to important positions for a prolonged duration of time. In addition, information pertaining to dual nationality, foreign tours, and assets held by family members of these officers was also collected.

Further, sources said a list of politically-backed, corrupt directors who are allegedly involved in financial corruption in important development projects has also been compiled.

Among significant departments that came under review of the intelligence unit are finance, education, food, information, local government, agriculture, police, prisons, forest, public health engineering, work services, and the board of revenue.