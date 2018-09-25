Saudi Arabia to offer visitor visa for special events from December

Saudi people attend the concert of composer Yanni at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 3, 2017-Reuters/File Photo

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will offer an electronic visa for foreign visitors to attend sporting events and concerts from December, the kingdom said on Tuesday, as it tries to diversify its economy and open up its society.

At present, foreigners travelling to the Muslim country are largely restricted to resident workers and their dependents, business travellers, and Muslim pilgrims who are given special visas to travel to holy sites.



Plans to admit significant numbers of tourists from abroad have been discussed for years, only to be blocked by conservative opinion and bureaucracy.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seeking to develop new industries to wean Saudi Arabia off dependency on oil exports. Economic reforms aim to lift total tourism spending in the country - by local citizens as well as foreigners - to $46.6 billion in 2020 from $27.9 billion in 2015.

The “sharek” visa process will be introduced for a motor race on Dec. 15, according to a statement by the General Sports Authority (GSA). No other details were immediately available.

“We hope the Saudia Diriyah E Prix will see fans from around the globe come to Saudi Arabia to watch this epic sporting spectacle as now your ticket is your visa,” said Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal, vice chair of the GSA.