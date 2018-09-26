Woman reportedly kidnapped from salon wed former fiancé by choice: police

KARACHI: A bride-to-be, who was said to have been kidnapped by her former fiancé from a beauty salon here in the city, in fact, went with him by her own choice, authorities revealed Tuesday night.



According to police, Hira* — who had visited the beauty parlour to book an appointment for a pre-wedding make-up session, including for the mayyoun (one of the traditional marriage-related functions) — instead opted for a court marriage with her former fiancé, Ahmed*. The newlyweds have also presented their nikkah certificate to authorities at the relevant police station.

Hira was supposed to get married on September 30. She and Ahmed were neighbours — both residents of the metropolis' Federal B. Area.

Shabbir Baloch, the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for Gulberg, said the missing person case has turned out to not be one of abduction. The investigation-to-date indicates that the girl had called Ahmed to the parlour to take her with him but when she decided to leave, her younger sister cried for help, alleging that Hira was being kidnapped.

Upon hearing the sister claiming the bride-to-be was being abducted, people in the area stopped the couple, to which Hira responded that she was going by her own choice, Baloch related.

The DSP also noted that the beauty parlour had no cameras. Police had filed a first information report (FIR) against Ahmed under the name of Hira's brother, he said, adding that two of the fiancé's brothers were taken into custody and moved to the Taimuria police station when authorities raided his residence.

Police, however, have advised the couple to appear in the court and recorded their statements.

Baloch also explained that it was Ahmed's friend who informed him of the couple's court marriage. The friend, he said, also assured that the newlyweds were willing to appear in the police station or court but their nikkah certificate could only be verified after their appearance.

The couple has relayed that their lives are in danger, the DSP mentioned, and have asked for security to be provided to them. The two have also complained that police has been harassing Ahmed's friends.

Hira has confirmed that she likes Ahmed, went with him of her own will, and married him by her own choice, Baloch stated. Further, Ahmed said pictures of their friends were being distributed and requested police officers to halt hounding them.

Earlier, when Hira was first reported missing, her parents had alleged that her former fiancé had kidnapped her from outside the salon. Police, on the other hand, were reluctant to file a case of abduction, claiming that Hira went with Ahmed by her own will.

The officials had added that the Ahmed and Hira were in contact before the latter went missing. Nevertheless, police had stated that they spoke to the people running the salon and would find the missing woman soon.

*Names changed to protect identities