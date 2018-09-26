Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Sep 26 2018
By
Web Desk

Mushfiqur, Mithun stabilise Bangladesh after early setback

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 26, 2018

ABU DHABI: Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim's half-century neutralised the pressure created against his team by Pakistan after taking back-to-back three wickets within five overs of the game in the Asia Cup match at Abu Dhabi Stadium. 

The match is a virtual semi-final of the tournament as the winner of today's game will take on India in the final on September 28 (Friday).

Junaid Khan made a strong comeback in the place of Muhammad Aamir with his dismissals of openers Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das for six and duck respectively.

Aamir has been dropped out for going wicketless in his last five ODIs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi with a seaming delivery bowled Mominul Haque at five. 

Bangladesh have made three changes to their side with Soumya Sarkar, Rubel Hossain and Mominul Haque replacing Nazmul Islam, Hossain Shanto and Shakib al Hasan.  

Pakistan cricketer Junaid Khan (2L) celebrates with teammates after he dismissed Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar (2R) during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 26, 2018 - AFP
Pakistan cricketer Junaid Khan (2L) celebrates with teammates after he dismissed Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar (2R) during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 26, 2018 - AFP
Bangladesh batsman Liton Das is dismissed by Pakistan cricketer Junaid Khan during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 26, 2018 - AFP
Bangladesh batsman Liton Das is dismissed by Pakistan cricketer Junaid Khan during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 26, 2018 - AFP
Pakistan cricketer Junaid Khan (C) celebrates with teammates after he dismissed Bangladesh batsman Liton Das (L) during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 26, 2018 - AFP
Pakistan cricketer Junaid Khan (C) celebrates with teammates after he dismissed Bangladesh batsman Liton Das (L) during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 26, 2018 - AFP
Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot as Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed (L) looks on during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 26, 2018 - AFP
Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot as Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed (L) looks on during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 26, 2018 - AFP
Bangladesh batsman Mohammad Mithun plays a shot as Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed (L) looks on during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 26, 2018 - AFP
Bangladesh batsman Mohammad Mithun plays a shot as Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed (L) looks on during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 26, 2018 - AFP
Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (R) and Mohammad Mithun run between the wickets during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 26, 2018 - AFp
Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (R) and Mohammad Mithun run between the wickets during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 26, 2018 - AFp

For both the teams, the game is nothing less than a semi-final with the winner of the match facing India in the final of the tournament on September 28.

Pakistan were handed a nine-wicket thumping at the hands of arch-rivals India on Sunday while Bangladesh and Afghanistan played a last ball thrilling encounter with Bangladesh winning the game by three runs.

Both teams have had individual performances but have fallen flat in the face of pressure with Shoaib Malik chipping in with important runs for the men in green and Mustafizur Rahman's bowling in the last five overs fast becoming his biggest strength for the Bangladeshis.

Bangladesh playing XI 

Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Momin-ul-Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain

Pakistan playing XI 

Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi 

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM