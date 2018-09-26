Pakistan can still make a comeback and win Asia Cup, say former cricketers

With Pakistan taking on Bangladesh in an all-important match in just a few hours at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium, former cricketers have come out in support of the men in green.



Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar believes the Pakistani team can still win the Asia Cup.

“Pakistan team has the ability to make a comeback and win the Asia Cup,” Akhtar said.

Meanwhile, former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Shahid Afridi said, we should support the team. “These are the players that will perform and we should support them,” he said.

Further, former pacer and Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed said, Pakistan cricket team can still make a comeback and win the title of Asian Champions if they play their natural game.

Speaking to Geo News, Javed said, “It is still not over for Pakistan and they can make a strong comeback."



“We have to make a comeback and I am sure we will,” Javed said, adding that the game against Bangladesh would be an encounter of two teams with poor form.

For both Pakistan and Bangladesh the game is nothing less than a semi-final with the winner of the match facing India in the final of the tournament on September 28 in Dubai.



