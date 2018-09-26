NEPRA approves Rs1.16 increase in electricity prices

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday approved an increase of Rs1.16 per unit in electricity prices.



The increase was approved on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) under fuel adjustment for August. The CPPA had initially requested a Rs1.50 increase in electricity prices.

The price increase will be applicable on all power distribution companies except for K-Electric.

On Tuesday, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had deferred announcing an increase in the price of electricity till its next meeting.

According to sources, the ECC had sought approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan for the price hike ahead of the meeting.

However, the ECC had directed NEPRA and the Power Division to present the policy for the next 3-5 years during its next meeting.