PM directs ministry to formulate plan for water schemes for major cities

PM Imran chairing a meeting at Ministry of Water Resources and Planning Division's office

Prime Minister Imran Khan today directed the Ministry of Water Resources and Planning Division to formulate a comprehensive plan undertaking urban water schemes for all major cities on priority basis.



According to a press release, the prime minister chaired a briefing on at the ministry’s office, which was attended by Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Planning Mr. Khusro Bakhtiyar Minister for Power Mr. Omar Ayub Khan and other relevant officials.

PM Imran asked the ministry to coordinate with provincial governments to formulate the plan.

He has also directed that water supply scheme for Rawalpindi and Islamabad by Punjab Government and the Federal government, respectively, be started immediately.

The premier was briefed in detail about the availability of water in the country, situation of storage of water and the issues being faced towards ensuring water security for a growing population of the country.

The current water storage capacity of around 13.7 maf was far below the international standards and needs to be enhanced on priority basis. There was an urgent need to check unregulated abstraction of ground water which has resulted into fast depletion of aquifers, the briefing said.

PM Imran said a comprehensive plan along with a legislative framework should be worked out to ensure maximum utilisation of the surface water and reversing the trend of unabated pumping of groundwater.

He was also briefed about the progress on various development projects and construction of small, medium and large dams. Discussing the obstacles in construction of Dasu dam, the prime minister said that the issue of acquisition of land and settlement with the affectees of Dasu dam should be resolved on priority basis in consultation with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and taking into account legitimate demands of the affectees.

He said that the Land Acquisition Act 1984 needs to be revisited in order to make it more relevant with the present.

He also underscored the need for a cooperation between relevant departments, including WADPA, Ministry of Water Resources, Ministry of Energy, Planning Division and other stakeholders while planning and execution of major projects of national importance.

A comprehensive plan should be formulated to promote off-grid solutions including harnessing of solar and wind potential of the country, the premier said.