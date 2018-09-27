Nawaz leaves for Lahore after appearing before accountability court

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left for Lahore after appearing before accountability court which resumed hearing the remaining corruption references against him and his family.

Accountability court II Judge Arshad Malik was hearing the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment corruption references against the former premier.

During the hearing today, Nawaz's counsel, Khawaja Haris continued to cross-examine investigation officer Mehboob Alam.

On Tuesday, Haris completed the cross-examination of Panamagate joint investigation team (JIT) head and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) star witness Wajid Zia. The ex-premier was also exempted from appearing in court for two days on account of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's death and directed to appear today.

The trial

The trial against the Sharif family commenced on September 14, 2017.

On July 6, after four extensions in the original six-month deadline to conclude all three cases, the court announced its verdict in the Avenfield reference.

Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all three references whereas Maryam and Safdar were accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.

On July 10, the Supreme Court granted another six-week extension for Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir to conclude the remaining corruption references against Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.