Eight more persons who had gone missing in Karachi return

File photo of Karachi.

KARACHI: Police on Thursday told the Sindh High Court that eight more missing persons, who had gone missing from various areas across the city, have returned after months of disappearances.

Police submitted a report before the SHC as Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto heard petitions regarding missing persons.

In its report, police stated, “Eight persons who had gone missing from various areas across the city have returned.” A few of the recovered persons also appeared before the court today.

Wrapping up the petitions regarding those who have now returned, Justice Phulpoto remarked, “Court’s efforts gave hope to the families of the missing persons.”

During the hearing, the court expressed anger at the police over failure to recover Saifullah who has been missing for the last six years.

"A man has been missing since 2012 and police officials are not bothered," Justice Phulpoto remarked. "What are IG Sindh and DIGs doing?" he asked.

"If missing persons are not recovered then we will take strict action," Justice Phulpoto warned.

The court then directed IG Sindh to look over the matter of missing persons himself. "Investigation officers cannot do much," the court remarked.

The brother of missing citizen Furqan Khan then recorded his statement before the court after which the court ordered that missing persons be recovered and a report be submitted within three weeks.