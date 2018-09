Indian Air Force vice chief Air Marshal Shirish Baban Deo. Photo: Times Now

Indian Air Force vice chief Air Marshal Shirish Baban Deo accidentally shot himself in the thigh on Wednesday.



According to NDTV, the IAF vice chief was rushed to a hospital in New Delhi where he underwent surgery and his femur bone was set. He is said to be stable.

The vice chief reportedly injured himself while keeping his pistol aside after returning from office.



Deo took charge as IAF vice chief in July and was commissioned as a fighter pilot in 1979.