Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 27 2018
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan refuses to comment on Nana Patekar harassment claims

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 27, 2018

 Amitabh Bachchan. Photo: AFP

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday refused to comment avoided on fellow actor  Nana Patekar harassment claims.

Speaking at the trailer launch of his new movie Thugs of Hindostan, Bachan said, “Neither am I Tanushree, nor am I Nana Patekar, so how can I comment on this?”

Bachan’s co-star Aamir Khan, on the other hand, said, “Without knowing anything I cannot comment on this. But if something has happened, it is always sad and people should investigate.”

A day earlier, Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has alleged veteran actor Patekar had sexually harassed her.

During an interview, Tanushree said, Nana’s reputation of sexual misconduct is well known in the Hindi film industry, but little has been done about it.

Bollywood actress accuses Nana Patekar of sexual harassment

Tanushree Dutta says veteran actor Nana Patekar reputation of sexual misconduct is well known in the Hindi film industry

“Everyone knows about Nana that he has always been disrespectful towards women. People in the industry know about his background... that he has beaten actresses, he has molested them, his behaviour with women has always been crude but no publication has printed anything about it,” she said during an interview with Zoom.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM