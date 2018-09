Terrorism effectively contained with nation's support: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said terrorism has been effectively contained with the nation's support.



The army chief delivered a key note address on “Security of Pakistan” at the three-day international conference at Air University in Islamabad on “Radicalisation: Perceptions, Realities and Challenges of Campus Life”, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During his address, General Bajwa spoke in detail about the security situation of the country and his vision of enduring peace in Pakistan and the region.

Highlighting internal and external challenges to national security, the COAS said that the full spectrum of threat demands comprehensive national response involving all state institutions.

“Armed forces and the nation have sacrificed a lot to bring back stability across the country. Terrorism has been effectively contained with the nation’s support but we need to remain vigilant and follow the correct course to move from survival to revival,” the army chief further said.



The army chief also underscored Pakistan’s resolve and determination to confront global phenomenon of terrorism and extremism and cleanse Pakistan of the menace, the ISPR statement added.

Further, General Bajwa said, “The army will keep doing all that is required of us for provision of secure environment for sustained socio-economic progress.”

Earlier upon his arrival, COAS was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Air Staff and Air Vice Marshal Faaiz Amir (Retired), Vice Chancellor Air University.