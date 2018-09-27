Sarfraz Ahmed takes responsibility for team’s poor performance in Asia Cup

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed on Wednesday said he takes responsibility for the team's performance in Asia Cup.



Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 37 runs in their last Super Four match to make it into the final of the tournament, where they will now face India on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference after the game, Sarfraz admitted the team had failed to perform in all the three departments.

“I know I didn’t perform well. I needed to do much better, which I couldn’t. I take responsibility for the team’s performance,” Sarfraz said.

Sarfraz further said, “One of the reasons behind our failure was my performance. I should have performed better.”

"There is always pressure on the captain of the Pakistan team. When the team does badly, obviously the pressure increases," he said.

"If I tell you that I haven’t slept properly for the last six days, you won’t believe me. But yes, I want to stress that we shouldn’t panic. There should be criticism for our performance, but give us a little time,” he added.

When asked if he should have rested and handed the wicket-keeping duty to another wicketkeeper, the batsman said, “This is the work of the selection committee. My work is to play. You should ask the selection committee this question.”

Responding to another question Sarfraz said, “I am disappointed with our performance but that does not mean, decisions should be made in haste.”

Further, the 31-year-old said, “Pakistan team’s specialty is to take wickets in the middle overs but we failed to do so during this tournament.”

About Fakhar Zaman, Sarfraz said, “One tournament does not define a player’s performance.”

He added, “Fakhar knows about the mistakes he made and he is working on correcting them.”

Moreover, he defended coach Mickey Arthur and said, "The impression that he does is incorrect. Mohammad Hafeez and Junaid Khan are part of the plan and the doors of Pakistan cricket are open to all.”