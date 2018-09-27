Video of Dolphin Force members helping girls in Lahore goes viral

Some praised the actions of the police force while others criticised them after the video went viral. Photo: Geo News screengrab

LAHORE: A video of Dolphin Force officials helping two girls on a motorcycle in Lahore's Mughalpura area has gone viral.

According to reports, the girls' motorcycle broke down and they sought help from Dolphin Force officials, who were passing by them.

In the video, a Dolphin Force member can be seen holding one of the girl's hand in an attempt to pull the bike and help them reach their destination.

As the video went viral, some praised the actions of the police force while others criticised them.

Responding to the criticism, SP Dolphin Nadeem Khokar said, “The girls called for help on their own.”

SSP Khokar further added, "There is no gender discrimination when it comes to helping."