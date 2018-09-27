23rd edition of CNS Golf Championship commences in Karachi

File image.

KARACHI: The 23rd edition of CNS Golf Championship commenced in Karachi on Thursday with Ansar Mahmood hitting hole in one on the opening day, however, the day belonged to veterans Shabbir Iqbal, Waheed Baloch, Mohammad Ashfaq and Rofin Shamim as the quartet scored 4 under each.



Ansar played stroke of his life on 11th hole on the day one, but he couldn’t manage to keep himself among top players on the leaders’ board after the first round. He finished the day one with par score (72) and at 18th position.

The day belonged to the top golfers as four of them scored 4 under each. And, at the end of the round one, four players – Shabbir Iqbal, Waheed Baloch – Mohammad Ashfaq and Rofin Shamim – are leading. All with score of 68.

The trio of Matloob Ahmed, Amjad Yousuf and Safdar Khan are one stroke behind on the leaders’ board with the score of 69.

In amateur category, Mohammad Sharif is leading with the score of 1 under while Captain Syed Atif Shah is on second place with gross total of 73.