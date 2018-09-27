Wahab in, Amir out as PCB announces squad for Australia Test series

Wahab Riaz has been included in the squad while Muhammad Amir has been dropped.-File Photo

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the 17-member squad for the Test series against Australia.

Sarfraz Ahmed will lead the squad while fast bowler Muhammad Amir has been dropped.

Fast bowler Wahab Riaz has made a comeback while Mir Hamza has also been included in the team.

Other members of the squad include Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin and Haris Sohail.

Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Bilal Asif, Muhammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf and wicket keeper Muhammad Rizwan are part of the squad as well.

Two Tests and three T20 matches will be played during the series which would be held in UAE. The first Test will start from October 7.

Right after the Australia series, Pakistan will play a series against New Zealand.

