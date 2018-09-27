CM Punjab’s relative receives free treatment in VVIP room at Services Hospital: sources

Geo News photo

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar’s close relative has been receiving free treatment in a VVIP room at Services Hospital, sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, a woman named Asma was brought to Services Hospital on September 24 and was operated for appendix.

Since then the close relative of the CM Punjab has been under treatment at the Services Hospital free of cost, sources said.

Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences surgeon Ayaz Mahmood when asked said that the woman was also related to Dr Shoaib Buzdar, which is why she is receiving treatment at the VVIP room.

Hospital sources said that they cannot comment whether the patient is receiving free treatment or not.

Earlier, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal had been under treatment at the same room.