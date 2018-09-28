Key quotes from Supreme Court pick at fraught hearing

US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday angrily denied sexual assault accusations made against him by university professor Christine Blasey Ford, calling the process to appoint him to the high court a "national disgrace."

The following are key quotes from the federal judge during the combative hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee:

Unequivocal

"I swear today, under oath before the Senate and the nation, and before my family and God, I am innocent of this charge."

— Kavanaugh denies the sexual assault allegations made by Christine Blasey Ford

Collateral damage

"My family and my name have been totally and permanently destroyed."

— Kavanaugh talks about the impact of the allegations on his family

Circus

"This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election... This is a circus."

— Kavanaugh pulls no punches in slamming the nomination process

Partisan

"Since my nomination in July, there has been a frenzy on the left to come up with something, anything, to block my confirmation."

— Kavanaugh says the process is rigged against him

No surrender

"I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process. (...) You may defeat me in the final vote but you'll never get me to quit. Never."

— Kavanaugh says he will not back down

No evidence

"Dr Ford´s allegation is not merely uncorroborated — it is refuted by the very people she says were there, including by a long-time friend of hers."

— Kavanaugh says there is no evidence to back Blasey Ford's claims

Partying

"I drank beer with my friends. Almost everyone did. Sometimes I had too many beers. Sometimes others did. I liked beer. I still like beer. But I did not drink beer to the point of blacking out, and I never sexually assaulted anyone."

— Kavanaugh explaining his high school social life

Trump backing

"I am deeply grateful to President Trump for nominating me. He was so gracious to my family and me on the July night he announced my nomination at the White House. I thank him for his steadfast support."

— Kavanaugh, thanking the Republican leader

Key quotes from Kavanaugh accuser hearing

Washington, Sept 27, 2018 (AFP) -University professor Christine Blasey Ford offered gripping testimony before the US Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday about the alleged sex assault she says she suffered at the hands of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The following are key quotes from her remarks:

No doubt

"100 per cent"

— Blasey Ford, when asked her degree of certainty as to the identity of her attacker

'Uproarious laughter'

"Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter, the uproarious laughter between the two, and they are having fun at my expense. (...) I was underneath one of them while the two laughed."

— Blasey Ford about her most stark memory about the incident in question

'Terrified'

"I am terrified. I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school."

— Blasey Ford, in her opening statement

'Brett groped me'

"I was pushed from behind into a bedroom across from the bathroom. I couldn't see who pushed me. Brett and Mark came into the bedroom and locked the door behind them. There was music playing in the bedroom. (...) I was pushed onto the bed and Brett got on top of me. He began running his hands over my body and grinding into me. (...) Brett groped me and tried to take off my clothes."

— Blasey Ford, recounting what she says happened at a party in 1982 when she and Kavanaugh were attending private high schools in the Washington area

Fears of rape, or worse

"I believed he was going to rape me. (...) It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me."

— Blasey Ford, describing the alleged sexual assault

Long term

"Brett's assault on me drastically altered my life for a very long time."

— Blasey Ford, explaining how the alleged attack has affected her

Reality bites

"My greatest fears have been realized and the reality has been far worse than what I expected."

— Blasey Ford, on the effect her claims have had on her life