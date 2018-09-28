US wants 'positive, constructive' relations with Pakistan: Alice Wells

WASHINGTON: United States Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells on Thursday said, the US wants “positive and constructive” relations with Pakistan.



In an interview with BBC Urdu, Wells said, “Pakistan is an important country in the region [South Asia] with an important part to play."

Responding to a question regarding the expectations from the new government in Pakistan, the American diplomat said, “We have the same expectations from Pakistan that we have from other countries in South Asia.”

“We comply with South Asia’s policy of eradicating ‘non-state actors’ and want to eliminate terrorists’ activities and proxy in the region,” Wells added.

The American diplomat further said the US desires to work with the Pakistani government.

“US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Prime Minister Imran Khan after he took office and discussed positive and constructive relations between the two countries,” she said.

Wells further said, “We have told Pakistan before that terrorists' groups are still active in the country and they need to be eliminated.”

Speaking about Pakistan and its neighbours, the American said, “We welcome the statements from PM Imran about peace with neighbours and any steps taken by Pakistan regarding this.”

Further, Wells said, "Pakistan needs to support economic stability in Afghanistan and give permission to things being brought from Afghanistan to India.”

Stating that the economic relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan are of the utmost importance to the peace in the east and west, she said, "Border management between Pakistan and Afghanistan is important."

“US disagrees with any cross-border terrorism. We know Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan take advantage of the fact the government has no authority in Afghanistan," she said adding. "We are working towards bi-lateral talks between the two countries.”

Wells further said, “We want to eliminate any more Mullah Fazlullah type terrorist groups in the country.”

“Establishing peace in the country is top priority. Both the countries have witnessed a wave of terrorism,” she said.

Moreover, she said, “Afghanistan is working towards convincing Taliban for peace talks just like Pakistan is working towards peace in the region, she added.