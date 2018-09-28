Five million houses: Procedure to submit requests likely to start soon

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to accept forms starting October for the construction of houses for the homeless population.



The decision has been taken with regard to the promise made by Prime Minister Imran Khan of providing housing facilities to five million homeless people, after he assumed office.

The premier had also constituted a task force for the purpose.

According to sources, the task force that was formed on the federal level has completed its homework, deciding to construct houses for the homeless population on government land in the cities that already exist as well as new ones that would be built.

In order to collect data for construction, housing requests from homeless people would be accepted starting October 15, sources said.

Those wishing to own a house under the government scheme will have to take the required form that would be prepared with the help of National Database and Registration Authority and will be available at various branches of designated banks, sources added.

Moreover, a law would be drafted to provided housing facilities to the homeless population, while an authority would also be constituted for the purpose and be taken to the assembly for approval.