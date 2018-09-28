Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Sep 28 2018
By
ZBZeeshan Baksh

Fake calls being made on name of CM Punjab

By
ZBZeeshan Baksh

Friday Sep 28, 2018

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar - File photo 

LAHORE: The Government of Punjab has taken notice of fake calls and orders being made on the name of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

A notification sent out to government officials directs them to verify calls made on the name of Buzdar or from his office before implementing any directives.

“Name of Chief Minister Punjab is being misused in different offices of Punjab by fake telephone calls. All departments/offices are directed to verify and confirm the authenticity of telephonic directions from the Chief Minister’s office before compliance of any sort,” the notification read.

A second notification unrelated to the fake phone calls directs officials to implement the open door policy of the Punjab government. 

