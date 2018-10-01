Luxury Living and Peace of Mind

Almost every single human being has the same kind of mindset. We want a reasonable earning, a happy family and a good status to move socially. Altogether, a composed lifestyle is what we want.

Over the years beautiful landscapes with lush green outfields have mesmerised human beings. Man has really worked hard to produce an epitome of his lifetime in the shape of extraordinarily built buildings and houses with scenic views for the people who want peace of mind and blissful living.

Susan Clayton, an environmental psychologist at the College of Wooster, says:

‘For many people, their home is part of their self-definition’

That is exactly what architects and builders are striving for.

The characteristics that distinguish a work of architecture from other built structures are:

The suitability of the work to use by human beings in general and the adaptability of it to particular human activities



The stability and permanence of the work’s construction



The communication of experience and ideas through its form.



It’s a word we use every day to describe what we like, and that’s as true for architects as everyone else. You might not think so, but every architect aspires to make something beautiful, to create some type of visual delight in their work.

“Mindfulness is paying attention—it’s being present in the moment. When you build and design a house, you can design it in a way to cultivate mindfulness,”

Jeny Mathis

Research reveals that environments can increase or reduce our stress, which in turn impacts our bodies. What you are seeing, hearing, experiencing at any moment is changing not only your mood, but how your nervous, endocrine, and immune systems are working.

While it may not always be possible to wander off from the city to the greens, it is possible to bring some elements of nature to our homes. Come explore these homes that have been inspired from nature making them so unique and beautiful at the same time.

Believing firmly on one of its aspect of ‘Architecture and Interior, the A&I Group of Companies is a trusted name in the market. Its clients trust that the product or service provided is the right one and sufficient for them and the market trust A&I that its business is based on the norms of honesty and legitimacy.



‘A&I Group is the merchant of dreams.’

Customer satisfaction is the key in creating a long-term relationship with your customers and keeping a long-term relationship, the ‘group’ deliver value time to its customers. Life is full of joy and stress, we daily go through so many things but the biggest contemporary problem is to build a home and when it comes to shelter and luxury living. The A&I Group brings you close to nature by their exquisitely designed homes that will certainly leave you impressed with their clever architecture and creativity.

Now, after a chain of some of their immensely successful projects, the A&I Group Of Companies presents

LOTUS LAKE TOWERS

If you want to upgrade your standard of living. If you dream of such a habitat where you can find every facility of life then the project of Lotus Lake Towers is surely your next one-stop solution.

A-class 20 stories residency scheme, 2 to 3 rooms semi-furnished apartments, BahriaTown Phase-VIII, in Rawalpindi’s VIP block.





The very first ‘high rise’ project



Just 20 minutes drive from Islamabad InternationalAirport, near Statue of Liberty



Beautiful scenic view of Eden Lake



Developmental process briskly towards the verge of completion



Earthquake-proof structure



Round-the-clock running lifts



Laundry facility



Wi-Fi facility



Charging outlets with USB Ports



Gymnasium



Separate parking



Mosque



CCTV Cameras and monitoring room



Energy appliances



Booking starting from only 1.2 Million Rupees



‘It was a very difficult decision for me to wind up my business and shift to Pakistan as I was living in my comfort zone but, I find it perfect and of international standards, better than my perception’

Fahad Farooq, former Businessman, US

It is the most ideal and secure place where you can have an international standard of living with all the possible facilities of a modern lifestyle.

Since 2008 A&I Realtors have been actively involved in Off-Plan projects within Pakistan and UAE due largely to its size and network of branches in Karachi and Islamabad.

Different from most other companies, A&I has a reputable Property Management department fully aware of conducting thorough property inspections for Off-Plan projects prior to handover, allowing clients to feel comfortable that their new investments are delivered in good shape.

The Project of Lotus Lake Towers - Marketed by A& I Group of Companies

Written By: Shahryar Sheikh