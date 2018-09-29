US Senate to hold procedural vote on Kavanaugh later today

Senator John Cornyn reacts to Senator Jeff Flake's remarks — during Senate Judiciary Committee meeting to vote on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States — in Washington, US, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

WASHINGTON: The second-most-powerful Republican in the US Senate, John Cornyn, said Friday the chamber would meet on Saturday at noon to vote on a procedural motion on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.



The Senate will vote on a motion to proceed, one of the steps leading to a full chamber vote on the nomination itself.



CNN reported that Cornyn also said the FBI background investigation into Kavanaugh, which Republican Jeff Flake and other senators are seeking, would not last more than a week. The final vote to confirm Kavanaugh would come after the investigation.