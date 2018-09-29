Can't connect right now! retry
LHC’s decision upholding NAB Ordinance challenged in SC

ISLAMABAD: The Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision upholding National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) better known as NAB Ordinance has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

Lawyers Foundation for Justice has filed the petition against LHC’s decision.

The petition stated that the NAB Ordinance lapsed after the 18th Amendment and thus the Supreme Court should declare LHC’s decision null and void.

The LHC had upheld the NAB Ordinance’s legality while hearing a petition to suspend the conviction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar in Avenfield reference case on September 13.

“NAB Ordinance is an effective law,” the LHC had remarked.

“The NAB Ordinance holds and has neither been dissolved nor any changes have been made to it,” the court had stated.

The LHC had further said, “The NAB Ordinance will be effective till any amendments are made to it.”

