Saturday Sep 29 2018
Naveen Ali

Female lawyer thrashes colleague for ‘slander’

Naveen Ali

Saturday Sep 29, 2018

LAHORE: A lawyer thrashed her colleague on the premises of the accountability court on Saturday, saying he pointed fingers at her character during a hearing.

It is said that lawyer, Tajammul, made derogatory remarks on his colleague Advocate Nadia’s character during the hearing of a case, following which she caught him outside the courtroom and starting beating him. According to Nadia, Tajammul had also harassed her at various instances.

Police personnel present on the court premises did not help, while lawyers threatened media persons for making a video of the incident.

In August, a heated argument between two groups of lawyers led to a brawl at the premises of Lahore civil courts.

Argument between lawyers escalates to brawl at Lahore civil court

Some lawyers even resorted to vandalising the area and breaking chairs

The two groups of lawyers were discussing a case in the committee room when an argument broke out. Eventually, the argument resulted in groups brawling with one another.

A video of the incident also surfaced, in which the lawyers could be seen punching, slapping and kicking one another. Both senior and junior lawyers engaged in the scuffle, which lasted about 15 minutes.

Moreover, some lawyers even resorted to vandalising the area and breaking chairs. 

