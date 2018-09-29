Woman sent on judicial remand for faking daughter’s kidnapping in Karachi

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate on Saturday ordered that a woman be sent to jail for faking the kidnapping of her eight-month-old daughter.



On September 12, reports had emerged regarding the kidnapping of eight-month-old Fiza from Karachi’s Napier Road.

Reports stated that a veiled woman had snatched Fiza while police officials had said that the eight-month-old’s mother in her statement said djinns had taken her and will return her.

However, the woman had denied recording such a statement.

The speculations in the reports were put to rest a day earlier when Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Javed Alam Odho while addressing a press conference said that during investigation they found that the mother willingly handed over the child.

DIG South alleged that they had tracked down a suspect named Imran, who the woman had handed over her daughter to.

He said that the mother did not inform the other members of the family about the issue.

The case was taken up today by a judicial magistrate.

During the hearing, police presented the woman and the suspect before the court and sought their remand.

After hearing the case, the court sent the woman to jail on a judicial remand and her accomplice, Imran, on physical remand till October 3.

The court directed that the infant will stay with her mother in jail and ordered that they be provided all necessities.

The magistrate also ordered that DNA tests be conducted of the child and her parents.