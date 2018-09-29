Govt maintains petroleum prices for month of October

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to maintain prices of petroleum products for the month of October, Finance Minister Asad Umar said Saturday.



The minister said so during his informal meeting with journalists in Bani Gala. He said the current prices of petroleum products will remain in effect for the month of October.

Last month, the government had revised the prices bringing petrol down to Rs92.83 per litre. High speed diesel price went down Rs106.57 per litre.

The rate of kerosene oil was slashed by 46 paisas, bringing it to Rs83.50 per litre. Light diesel's price was hiked by 59 paisas, taking it to Rs75.96 per litre.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had earlier recommended Rs4 per litre hike in prices of petrol and high speed diesel.

It had also recommended increasing the rates of kerosene oil and light diesel by as much as Rs3 per litre.