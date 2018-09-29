Another feather in Pakistan Snooker’s cap as Bilal wins Asian Tour 10 Reds Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Mohammad Bilal won the inaugural edition of Asian Tour 10 reds snooker championship – the newly introduced format of the game.



Bilal, who was in superb form throughout the tournament, outclassed his opponent from Ireland, Brendan O`Donoghue allowing him to win just one frame.

He kept his dominance in almost every frame and due to his spectacular display Brendan was unable to pot even a single red in last two frames of the game while in frame number 3 and 4, he was allowed to pot just one red ball.

Bilal cue-off the final with break of 42 in the opening frame that he won with the score of 49-42 in Doha.

The Irish cueist leveled the game with the clearance of 48 in second frame.

However, Bilal didn’t allow him come near in next five frames. He won the third frame with score of 47-1 by playing a break of 46 to regain the lead and break of 42 in forth frame to extend his lead to 3-1.

He faced some resistance in fifth frame, yet the Irish player couldn’t stop his winning run and Bilal won the game 6-1.

His score in the final was 49-42, 36-48, 47-1, 67-1, 54-23, 55-0, 59-0.

Bilal had earlier also played the final of Asian 6 red snooker championship where he had lost to Thailand’s Tanawat Tirapongpaiboon 7-3 and bagged the silver medal.

He was also part of Pakistan-2 team that won the Bronze medal in in Asian Team Snooker Championship. The gold in Asian Team Championship was won by Pakistan-1 team comprising Babar Masih and Mohammad Asif.